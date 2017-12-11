Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Though Kellyanne Conway was unable to say whether or not she believes the women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of pursuing them as teenagers on today’s ABC News’s “This Week,” at the end of the show, she told co-anchor Martha Raddatz that she denounces sexual misconduct by public officials.

“I said very early that the conduct as described should disqualify anyone from serving in public office, and I’ll stand by that,” Conway told Raddatz, referring to the accusations against Moore. “Everybody should know that conduct is disqualifying.”

These statements come exactly one month after Conway praised Donald Trump, a man who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault more than 10 times, for “elevating and empowering women.”