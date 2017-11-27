Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Are Recovering from Thanksgiving in the Bahamas

Photo: KendallJenner/Instagram

The holidays are exhausting. Which is perhaps why models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin, also known as the Super Natural Friend Group, just went to the beach.

Baldwin was celebrating her 21st birthday, and the women were joined by models Isabella Peschardt and Camila Morrone, photographer Renell Medrano, and singer Justine Skye at the Bahama’s lux Bakers Bay resort.

According to Instagram, the SNFG hopped on a powerboat, hit the beach, drank a beer, and even fed some bread to a swimming pig.

But in case anyone accused these models of not working, they made sure to take – and share – some very professional looking photos and poses. Check them out below.

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

GOODLOVE A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:03am PST

lil bb A post shared by Isabella Peschardt (@ibellapeschardt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:50am PST

💙 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

🌈 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:57am PST