Kim Kardashian West Made a Cool $10 Million in One Day

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble

The Kardashians aren’t even relevant anymore: Say zero of the hundreds of thousands of people who bought Kim Kardashian West’s new perfume yesterday. TMZ reports that her trio of Crystal Gardenia scents made $1 million dollars an hour, with end of day gross sales at $10 million. You can still buy the scent, but it’s projected to sell out by end of day.

Of course, its success didn’t quite happen by accident. To promote her first scent from her own beauty brand KKW Beauty, Kardashian West went on a media blitz, with interviews and TV appearances with Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen, and James Corden. She’s also now been famous for roughly ten years. If you’re curious what haterade smells like, it smells like money with top notes of watery lily, a middle of velvet tuberose, and a base of sensual sandalwood.