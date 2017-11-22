Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 130 women and girls, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in Michigan court. In recent weeks, several prominent gymnasts have spoken out about being abused by the doctor, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney.

As CNN reports, Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct — with three of the charges relating to victims under the age of 13 and three applying to victims between the ages of 13 and 15. The Detroit News reports Nassar also plans to plead guilty to three additional counts next week. Each count carries a possible prison sentence between 25 to 40 years, and Nassar is also awaiting sentencing for separate federal child-pornography charges.

On Monday night, Douglas became the latest gymnast to accuse Nassar of abusing her while he served as the Team USA doctor. And earlier in the month, Raisman told 60 Minutes that she decided to speak out about the abuse to try to change the culture in gymnastics: “When I see these young girls that come up to me … I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”