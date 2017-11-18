Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Adding her voice to the groundswell of victims bringing to light claims of sexual-harassment, assault and rape within the entertainment industry, actress Aurora Perrineau filed a police report in Los Angeles County accusing Girls writer and executive producer Murray Miller of sexual assault. According to TheWrap, Perrineau says the assault allegedly happened in 2012 when she was 17. Miller, whose other writing credits include American Dad, King of the Hill and Clone High, swiftly denied the charges lodged against him by the Passengers actress.

“Mr. Miller categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims,” his attorney Don Walerstein said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who — on Ms. Perrineau’s behalf — sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller’s legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.” Said Walerstein, “Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms. Perrineau go to the police. Mr. Miller looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter.”

In response to the allegation, Girls creator Lena Dunham and showrunner Jenni Konner issued a statement to THR defending Miller, claiming Perrineau’s claim of sexual assault is false. “While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year,” they said in part. You can read their full release below.