Let Cardi B Teach You How to Hustle
Cardi B may be a natural when it comes to fame, but getting to No. 1 still involved a whole lot of hustle. Her tips for making it in New York include nonstop networking, hitting up events and clubs, and the occasional fried-chicken bribe. Watch the video above to hear how she launched her music career and pick up a few pieces of priceless professional advice that could help out in any field.
Watch Now
- Let Cardi B Teach You How to Hustle
- These Sculptures Made Out of Fabric Will Blow Your Mind
- All the High-Profile Men Accused of Harassment Since the Weinstein Story Broke
- Women Share Their Experiences With Sexual Assault and Harassment
- 3 New Yorkers Try the Steve Bannon Shirt Challenge
- DACA Recipients Say They Are ‘Here to Stay’
- 7 References You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’
- Louise Linton’s ‘Adorably Out of Touch’ Rise to Fame
- How to Make Jon Snow’s Cape Using an Ikea Rug
- How to Thirst Trap on Instagram With Cardi B
- Woman, Interrupted: Why Do Men Keep Cutting Women Off Mid-Sentence?
- Working Moms React to Ivanka Trump’s Women Who Work
- This One-of-a-Kind Video Artist Is Doing Something That Will Twist Your Mind
- Watch: This Instagram Brings You Cats Behaving Like Melodramatic Humans
- Actual Color Is Created Behind the Doors of the Pantone Color Factory
- This Smart Baby Stroller Is Hands-free, Which Is Less Scary Than It Sounds
- All the Weird, Awkward Ways Taylor Swift Has Avoided the Paparazzi
- There’s Now a Dating Show in Which People Judge Each Other’s Naked Bodies
- Look at These Stylish Hospital Gowns Artists Are Designing for Sick Teens
- There Are Actual Real-Live People in Taylor Swift’s Squad