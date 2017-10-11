Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In response to a New York Times report that includes stories from five women about Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct, including stories of him forcing them to watch him masturbate in front of them, the comedian has put out a statement saying that “these stories are true.” “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” C.K. writes. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question, it’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.” Before the Times report, C.K. had previously denied allegations against him out of hand, claiming that he refused to dignify rumors about his actions.

C.K. goes on to say that he has been remorseful for his actions and that he has “tried to learn from them. And run from them.” “I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them,” he continues. “I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with who’s [sic] professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this.” He names the casts and crews of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and his film I Love You, Daddy, which has been dropped by its distributor. HBO has since severed tied with the comedian, while FX has said is evaluating its relationship with him and Netflix has announced that it will no longer produce another Louis C.K. stand-up special.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want,” C.K. writes. “I will now step back and take a long time to listen.” You can read the full statement below.