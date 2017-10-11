Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff/2017 Getty Images

Actress Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram on Thursday night to slam the magazine Grazia UK for editing her “kinky, coily” hair to appear smoother on the cover. Per her post:

I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh

Nyong’o posted the original, unedited photos next to the final cover on Instagram. In the final cover, her hair has been smoothed over, with large chunks taken out.

Just last month, Solange Knowles had her hair Photoshopped out by the London Evening Standard magazine. She wrote simply on Instagram “dtmh” or “don’t touch my hair.” The magazine later issued their “unreserved apologies” to Solange.