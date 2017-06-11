M.A.C’s New Collaborator Is a Self-Taught Makeup Artist

Photo: Courtesy of MAC

It all comes full circle for Instagram beauty influencer Patrick Starr. Several years ago, Starr (no relation to Spongebob’s Patrick Star) was a freelance makeup artist at M.A.C Cosmetics and now, he’s their newest collaborator. The Instagram and YouTube makeup artist who has worked with Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, and transformed friends into Rihanna, has created a limited-edition beauty collection.

For right now, the only product appears to be a velvety-looking setting powder meant to work on every skin tone. Starr teased the collaboration on his Instagram account, which has 3.6 million followers. M.A.C x Patrick Starr will available in December and is all just part of the new American dream.