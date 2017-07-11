Madewell Has Every Dark Floral Dress You’ve Ever Wanted

You might have never heard of No.6, but if you’re a Madewell fan, you’ll love their new collaboration. The former began as a under-the-radar vintage shop for cool New York City women before starting their own line. No.6 soon became the spot to buy quirky clogs but it’s really their cool retro-looking prints that caught Madewell’s eye.

Head designer Joyce Lee Rose raided their archives and chose five prints for the limited capsule line. Unlike other collabs that include too many items you don’t want, this one is tightly edited: The eight-piece collection is strictly jumpsuits and dresses. Comprised of moody florals like the red-and-cobalt Magical Dress, or the black floral Beacon Dress, everything is meant to be worn with cozy layers or on its own come warm weather.

Prices for the collection start at $150 for shorter dresses and goes up to $188 for longer pieces like the silk kimono dress. Either way, you’ll probably want it all. Scroll below to see all of the pieces.

