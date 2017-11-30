Mariah Carey Knows How to Win a Break Up

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We knew Mariah Carey was good at breakups, but we didn’t realize just how good. After splitting up with with billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer in October 2016, the singer was “accidentally” photographed romping around on the beach a month later with her handsome, young backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. But it seems making her ex jealous was just the first step.

According to Entertainment Tonight, sources say Carey received a multi-million dollar settlement from Packer, and kept the $10 million engagement ring he gave her (she now wears it on her middle finger.) Carey also reportedly sought a $50 million “inconvenience fee” from Packer after the split, which seems fair.

Truly inspirational.