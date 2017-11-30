A couple’s first apartment together is always a big event — but it was even more so for artist Aniella Matejovsky and her husband, Tobias. For years, the couple commuted between Venezuela and New York. Once in New York, they yo-yoed between unsatisfactory rentals. When they finally decided to buy a one-bedroom in a postwar building, they came across challenges that only a pro could make right. Enter Homepolish designer Tali Roth, who aced solutions for what she called “a vanilla box with poor lighting; a closed, out-of-date kitchen; and a terrible bathroom.”

Every corner presents an opportunity. Above, Roth created an art niche and office with wallpaper from Anthropologie and a desk table from CB2. The artwork is by Matejovsky and the lighting is the Dot Line Suspension from Lambert & Fils.

Roth placed a dusty pumpkin-orange chair from West Elm around the corner from Matejovsky’s desk to add a surprising pop of color that you don’t see upon first entering the apartment. The side table is from France and Son Photo: Claire Esparros for Homepolish

Here, Roth placed a sofa bed from Urban Outfitters opposite the open kitchen and living room. This space had been used by the previous owners as a dining niche, but Roth needed to figure out a spare bed for the couple’s visiting parents. Photo: Claire Esparros for Homepolish Roth designed an open kitchen and added a substantial island feature with wall sconces from YLighting and a tiled floor to differentiate the space from the refinished wood floors of the living room. The tiles are from Mosaic House , and the wall paint is Benjamin Moore ’s Waterbury Green. The counter stools are from William Sonoma Home . Roth chose to maximize the length of the wall and installed a 244-inch Remington sofa from Arhaus, which feels very luxurious. Photo: Claire Esparros for Homepolish

The bedroom is inundated with color. Roth painted the walls with Benjamin Moore’s Sea Star and gave the bedside tables vintage Laurel Orange Mushroom lamps she found on 1stdibs . The nightstands are from CB2. Photo: Claire Esparros for Homepolish

The bedroom gets another pop of color with Blu Dot ’s Lap two-door–two-drawer credenza; the framed artwork is by Matejovsky Photo: Claire Esparros for Homepolish Also in the bedroom is the Elroy Small Walnut mirror from CB2 with a floating mirror drawer. Photo: Claire Esparros for Homepolish