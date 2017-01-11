Watch This 4-Year-Old Tell the Truth About Jake Gyllenhaal

There’s a saying often inaccurately attributed to Bill Murray that the only two honest people in the world are drunk people and small children. Meet Leila — the 4-year-old truther who spent two days filming Calvin Klein’s Eternity ad campaign with Liya Kebede and Jake Gyllenhaal. In this behind-the-scenes video, she effortlessly displays how she (and her teddy bear robe) stole the scene away from the supermodel and emotive actor. Watch as she sagely explains just how she felt repeating the same e.e. cummings poem over and over again and tell the truth: Exactly what does she think about Jake Gyllenhaal?
