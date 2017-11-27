This Is the Designer Meghan Markle Wore for Her First Engagement Photos

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At long last, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publicly confirmed their engagement. Following an official announcement from Clarence House on Monday morning, the couple stepped out for engagement photos. The Prince wore a blue suit and black tie, while Markle wore a white coat by the Canadian brand Line the Label, paired with a nondescript green dress and nude Aquazzura heels, plus earrings by the Canadian jeweler, Birks. Of course, Markle also wore a large engagement ring on her finger, which reportedly includes two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

This is not the first time Markle, who is American but filmed Suits in Toronto, has worn Canadian designers from head-to-toe. She also wore a trench coat by the Line to the Invictus Games in October, as well as another coat to a date with Prince Harry in February. Other favorite Canadian labels of Markel’s include Sentaler, Mackage, and Aritzia.

The Line is an affordable, Toronto-based label with around 6,000 Instagram followers. When Markle wore its trench coat back in October, the style quickly sold out. She also seems to have caused the brand’s website to crash today for some visitors, due to unusually high traffic numbers.

Like Middleton, Markle clearly has the power to turn a small label into a global favorite, and she seems to have made it her personal mission to put Canadian brands on the map.