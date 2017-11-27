Photo: Getty Images

This morning, Clarence House announced that American Suits star, and my personal hero, Meghan Markle is officially engaged to Prince Harry. The wedding will be in the spring, right around the time Kate Middleton is due with her third baby. It’s all happening! Let’s see the ring!!!

Markle and Prince Harry just posed for photos outside of Kensington Palace, ahead of a planned interview with the BBC’s Mishal Husain. Here is a close-up of my favorite thing in the world (RING):

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And here are some shots and video of the newly engaged couple stepping out for the photo call:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just posed at Kensington Palace for official engagement photos & showed off the ring for the first time. pic.twitter.com/OPvxyvqw5k — Tufayel "Tuffy" Ahmed (@tufayel) November 27, 2017

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance since announcing their engagement (and we get a glimpse at the ring)! pic.twitter.com/0W2AlfXVDn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 27, 2017

British tabloids are reporting that the ring’s center diamond is from Botswana, where Prince Harry enjoys visiting, and the two other diamonds are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

At the photo call, Markle said, simply, “I’m so happy!”

Yeah, same!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!