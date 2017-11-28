Photo: BBC News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were absolute pros during their joint BBC engagement interview on Monday. They were charming, well-spoken, and warm — and far less awkward than their predecessors. But if that interview left you wondering about the true nature of their relationship — “Are they really that polite to each other 24/7?” we asked everyone we passed on the streets — a new (and adorable) behind-the-scenes video shows that at the heart of it, they really just love to goof off together.

Photo: BBC News

In clips released by the BBC (that unfortunately have no sound because their microphones were off, but use your imagination!!!), Markle and Prince Harry are seen joking around together. According to the Telegraph, the couple was teasing each other, mimicking each other’s silly arm gestures, and mock interrogating each other during the interview. Here’s one of the (again, soundless!) clips, courtesy of the Daily Mail:

The Telegraph notes that during an interview with The One Show in the U.K., BBC reporter Mishal Husain (who conducted the engagement interview) gave us some more insight into the couple’s relationship: “I had a bit of time with them ahead of us recording the interview, so we talked a bit in that time as well. The overall I came away with is clearly they’re a couple very much in love. You can see the bond between them, it’s there in the body language.”

Cue the worldwide “Awwwwwww.”