Everything You need to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Engagement

Monday, November 27, marked a momentous day for Brits, Americans, and purveyors of Canadian fashion alike, as California-bred Toronto enthusiast Meghan Markle announced her engagement to British man Prince Harry. Not only did the announcement give us another royal wedding (and more fancy hats) to look forward to, but it also gave us a much needed distraction from the otherwise horrible news in the world. How nice!

Here, we answer every question you might possibly have about the royal Yank-Brit engagement.

First, who are these people?

Ah, we’re glad you asked. Meghan Markle is an American humanitarian and actress from that TV show Suits you binge-watched when you were sick this summer. Prince Harry is a prince.

How did they meet?

While the rest of us meet our significant others nowadays by pretending to be their Tinder date at the bar (“Are you Sally?,” they ask. “Hmm yesss that is me, I am Sally, sure,” we reply, and then bam, wedding), these crazy lovebirds met the old-fashioned way: through a blind date by an unnamed mutual friend who is fancy enough to be friends with both a royal and a famous person.

And so they are engaged?

Why, yes! More than that, they are engaged to each other.

How did it happen?

Markle and Prince Harry sat down with the BBC on Monday afternoon for their first joint interview, where they gave us all the juicy details about their juicy engagement. And by juicy we mean, not at all juicy, as it all just sounds lovely and boring and basic in a wonderful way. Apparently they were roasting chicken on a Sunday night at Kensington Palace earlier in the month (same), when the royal ginger got down on one knee and popped the question. Here, watch this cute video of them talking about it:

JUST IN: Meghan Markle tells the story of how Prince Harry proposed https://t.co/T3WS8YzVoK pic.twitter.com/Fgh0zLzTgX — CNN (@CNN) November 27, 2017

Cute!

We told you.

So how are people reacting to the news?

Well, the reactions have been a mixed bag. Many people seem to be truly thrilled — not only do they love love, but also it’s exciting to see the son of the future King of England marry an American whose mother is black and father is white. But on the other hand, some people (cough, British tabloids, cough) have reacted with digs about Americans and dog-whistle racism.

When’s the wedding?

All we know so far is that the wedding will be taking place sometime in spring 2018. They have not told us more, which is rude in our opinion.

What else can you tell us?

Nothing for now — but we’ll be sure to update this post as more information becomes available. In the meantime, here are some cute videos of the royal pair presenting themselves and their love to the press on Monday.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. pic.twitter.com/HBz30SbZVE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017