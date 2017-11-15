Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Former Victoria’s Secret model and beauty entrepreneur Miranda Kerr confirmed on Wednesday that she’s expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, who founded Snapchat.

“Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” a spokeswoman for the family told the Daily Mail.

The power couple wed in Los Angeles this spring, after meeting at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014. Kerr, who has another child with ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, said that she dated Spiegel for half-a-year before introducing him to her son, Flynn, who is now six. Kerr has also hinted in interviews that she and Spiegel were practicing abstinence until they formally tied the knot.

Congrats to the horny couple. Their child is sure to be incredible at selfies.