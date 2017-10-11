This Supermodel Decided It’s Time for a Promotion

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Friday, supermodel Naomi Campbell announced that after a long career with New York Model Management, she has decided to switch agencies — a move that confirms a desire to expand her work beyond the runway. According to WWD, she has signed with the group DNA as a “cultural innovator,” which doesn’t mean she’ll stop modeling at the age of 47. It means she’s ready to publicly declare a major shift in her career focus. The agency also represents Campbell’s contemporaries, Linda Evangelista, Eva Herzigova, and Stella Tennant.

“I want to share my 31 years of professional and personal knowledge with people around the world, and I hope to do this through many different initiatives, fashion included,” Campbell told WWD. “I also have commitments to further my work in philanthropy which has always been a priority of mine. At the core, my passion is to connect with people and I’m excited to explore new ways to do that.”

While this move may seem like a loss for the industry, Campbell is far from retiring. In July, her longtime friend and collaborator Edward Enninful named her a contributing editor of British Vogue. And in September, Campbell proved she’s still a force on the Fashion Week runway with her jaw-dropping appearance at Versace.