Naomi Watts, Kirsten Dunst, and Kate Mara Partied at the Guggenheim Last Night

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

Dior CEO Sidney Toledano may be preparing for a new role within the company as chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group, but last night at the Guggenheim International Gala, which Dior co-hosted, the fashion executive was loyal to the brand as ever. “Today I am in Dior from bottom to the top,” he told the Cut. “So I am not really thinking of the new assignment.” (He did say he’s looking forward to a vacation before starting the job. “We’re planning to go to Marrakech, and I hope to be a little bit isolated with my family and take some rest.”)

Last night’s Guggenheim International Gala, held at the museum on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, honored artist Cai Guo-Qiang; Jennifer Blei Stockman, former president of Guggenheim Board of Trustees; and UBS, in Recognition of the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative. The evening began with an abbreviated performance of the Guggenheim — commissioned production, “Falls the Shadow,” featuring the sleek, silvery, costumes designed by Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. A seated dinner in the museum’s main hall followed.

Guests included prominent creative women like Chiuri, Dior’s first female artistic director, actors Naomi Watts, Kirsten Dunst, and Kate Mara, performers (and Haim sisters) Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and artists Marilyn Minter and Taryn Simon.

Toledano emphasized the company’s commitment to continue working closely with female artists. “At Dior we want to continue to be associated with artists, and if possible more women artists,” he said in a speech to guests. “Maria Grazia knows, my wife knows, and my girls know how much I believe in the woman’s approach [which today is] even more important.” Click through to see photos from the event.