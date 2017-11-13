New Roy Moore Accuser to Come Forward With Sexual Assault Allegation

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A fifth woman is scheduled to come forward with a sexual assault allegation against former Alabama judge Roy Moore. On Monday afternoon, famed attorney Gloria Allred will hold a press conference with the latest woman to claim that Moore assaulted her when she was a minor.

Last week, the Washington Post published a bombshell story in which four women came forward to say that Moore – who is currently running for a Republican senate seat – pursued them when they were between the ages of 14-18. He was in his thirties at the time.

Moore’s supporters have either slammed the accusations as false or defended his alleged actions. Moore himself has taken many positions, from saying he didn’t remember dating teen girls (among other things) to outright denying that it ever happened to threatening to sue the Washington Post.

The Cut will update this post when more information becomes available.