Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/via Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s arrest could be imminent, the NYPD now tells the AP. After actress Paz de la Huerta came forward to police accusing Weinstein of raping her twice in 2010, officials now say they’re building a case to bring the first criminal charges against the disgraced mogul. Based on interviews with de la Huerta and information that corroborates her story, chief of detectives Robert Boyce told the AP on Friday that they are proceeding with her case. He says de la Huerta demonstrated “the ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did.” The NYPD will now either get a court order for an arrest warrant, or allow prosecutors to seek indictment from a grand jury. The Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed to the AP that a senior prosecutor is now investigating the allegations.

According to Boyce, if the facts were slightly different, Weinstein might already be in handcuffs: “If this person was still in new York, and it was recent, we’d go right away and make the arrest. No doubt. But we’re talking about a 7-year-old case. And we have to move forward gathering evidence first.” Weinstein has been spotted in disguise in Arizona after completing treatment at a local rehab for sex addiction. Another detective previously told Vanity Fair that he believes “we have enough to make an arrest.”