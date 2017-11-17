Photo: Courtesy of Facebook/WilliamMONeill

If there’s one thing we’ve needed amid the surge of sexual harassment and assault allegations against powerful men, it’s for a brave heterosexual male to step up and brag about how many women he’s banged. And luckily, it looks like we’ve found that in Ohio Supreme Court Justice and candidate for governor Bill O’Neill.

Uhm.



This is an Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic #OHGov candidate.https://t.co/5hh6XzIL5v pic.twitter.com/KsFkReSdIY — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) November 17, 2017

O’Neill took to Facebook on Friday after the sexual-assault allegations against Senator Al Franken emerged. “I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males,” his post starts and, oh boy, the rest of it does not disappoint.

The justice wrote that to “save my opponents some research time,” he wanted to let the rest of us know that “in the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females.”

And just how attractive were these females, you ask? Thankfully, O’Neill has an answer for you: “It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland.”

Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of... Posted by Bill O'Neill on Friday, November 17, 2017

After explaining that he’s boned a bunch of hotties, O’Neill went on to say that it’s time to focus on combating the opioid crisis instead of the sexual indiscretions of men from decades past. And, just like you did when replying to group email chains in high school, he signed off with, “Peace.”

But it should be noted that this is actually an edited version of O’Neill’s original post — the justice’s first version included identifying information about the women he claims to have banged. O’Neill commented on his updated post, “Hey I do listen. I have deleted all references to the women involved. That was disrespectful.”

We are so grateful to have another courageous male ally.