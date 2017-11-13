Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Parents across the world are up in arms after the war on Christmas took an unexpectedly dark turn: A new ad from Amazon implies Santa isn’t real.

As Business Insider reports, a new advertisement airing only in the U.K. shows a dad trying to hide a bunch of Amazon packages (presumably gifts) from his kids, while arrows on the boxes sing Supertramp’s classic non-holiday tune “Give A Little Bit.” But many parents claim the ad implies to children that Santa isn’t real — and outs them as the people who give Christmas gifts to kids, rather than a magical flying gentleman.

Concerned parents are taking out their rage online and in the media. According to Business Insider, one tweet reads, “Thanks @amazon for your advert my 3 year old is asking why the man is hideing [sic] with presents, asking if he’s Santa.” Another parent tweeted, “Thanks #Amazon for your Christmas advert! Some of us parents actually like keeping our children believing for as long as we possibly can #dicks.” Per Business Insider:

In a statement to The Sun, one parent wrote: “So it’s Amazon that delivers Christmas is it? Disgusting that kids who believe in Santa are shown their dad running about with Amazon presents.” The parent added: “This kills Christmas.”

But wanting to cover their (sleigh) tracks (sorry), Amazon offered up a solution after seeing the ad to The Sun: “Father Christmas and his elves are no doubt working around the clock to get presents to girls and boys around the world. These are just a few extra to give a little love from parents.”

No word on whether Christmas will be able to recover this attack.