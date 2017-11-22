Mr. Porter Has a Great Sale on Patagonia

Ever since it became cool to wear camping clothes in real life, gorpcore brands are having a resurgence in popularity. And no brand has more obsessed fans than Patagonia. While the company is known to skip the Black Friday madness on its own site, that hasn’t stopped other places from discounting their stuff just in time for the holidays. Mr. Porter is taking 30 percent off quite a few fleeces and coats, though the really flashy stuff is selling out quickly. Grab one as a gift, or buy a smaller size and wear it for yourself. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.