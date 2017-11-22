Mr. Porter Has a Great Sale on Patagonia

By

Ever since it became cool to wear camping clothes in real life, gorpcore brands are having a resurgence in popularity. And no brand has more obsessed fans than Patagonia. While the company is known to skip the Black Friday madness on its own site, that hasn’t stopped other places from discounting their stuff just in time for the holidays. Mr. Porter is taking 30 percent off quite a few fleeces and coats, though the really flashy stuff is selling out quickly. Grab one as a gift, or buy a smaller size and wear it for yourself. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

Original Price: $120

Buy
Patagonia Snap-T Colour-Block Synchilla Fleece Pullover Sale Price: $84 (30 percent off), Mr. Porter

Original Price: $120

Buy
Patagonia Torrentshell Waterproof H2No Performance Standard Ripstop Hooded Jacket Sale Price: $84 (30 percent off), Mr. Porter

Original Price: $130

Buy
Patagonia Torrentshell Waterproof H2No Performance Standard Ripstop Hooded Jacket Sale Price: $91 (30 percent off), Patagonia

Original Price: $200

Buy
Patagonia Quilted DWR-Coated Ripstop Shell Down Jacket Sale Price: $140 (30 percent off), Mr. Porter

Original Price: $150

Buy
Patagonia Adze Softshell Jacket Sale Price: $105 (30 percent off), Mr. Porter

Original Price: $280

Buy
Patagonia Quilted DWR-Coated Ripstop Shell Hooded Down Jacket Sale Price: $196 (30 percent off), Mr. Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

Mr. Porter Has a Great Sale on Patagonia