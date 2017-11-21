PBS Has Terminated Its Relationship With Charlie Rose

The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

Why Rihanna is Calling for the Release of this Sex Trafficking Victim

In 2004, Cyntoia Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who paid her for sex at age 16.

5:42 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

She confirmed “It’s John’s!”

5:40 p.m.

The Ultimate Answer to Unwanted Hair-Touching

Introducing Hair Nah, a video game about a common microaggression.

5:30 p.m.

20 Artists and Writers on Self-Doubt

Women explore their intuition in a new book.

5:27 p.m.

Why Do We Condemn Some Men and Forget About Others?

When it comes to harassment, change is fast and our memories seem short.

4:45 p.m.

Rebecca Traister and Ross Douthat Debate the Post-Weinstein Moment’s Lessons

A conversation about liberal versus conservative pigs, structural ways to address harassment, and why some men feel compelled to behave this way.

4:02 p.m.

New York Really Needed These Shimmering Saks Holiday Windows

The department store unveiled its Disney-themed display.

4:00 p.m.

75 Years of Designer Handbags

A new book revisits purses by Gucci, Hermès, and more.

4:00 p.m.

These Industries Have the Highest Reported Rates of Sexual Harassment

They have received far less attention.

3:45 p.m.

Study Finds More and More Young Girls Are Self-Harming

The spike correlates with rising teen depression and suicide.

3:44 p.m.

There’s a Lot of Acne Clothing (and Not Just the Weird Stuff) on Sale Right Now

We unearthed it from the Totokaelo sale.

3:42 p.m.

12 Chic Fall Looks That Say ‘I’m Harboring a Murderous Secret’

Elliott from Search Party is proof that just because your life is in shambles doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be.

3:07 p.m.

Your Tax Dollars Pay for Sexual-Harassment Settlements Against Lawmakers

The more you know.

2:51 p.m.

How Do We Handle Allegations Against the Men We Admire?

The women of SNL’s letter in support of Al Franken raises some important questions.

2:51 p.m.

Trump Jokes About Reversing Obama’s Turkey Pardons

He just couldn’t resist.

2:48 p.m.

PBS Has Terminated Its Relationship With Charlie Rose

“PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

12:54 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Reportedly Engaged

A very Goop wedding may soon be upon us.

12:51 p.m.

13 of the Best Things From Amazon’s Luxury Beauty Sale

From Mario Badescu, Somme Institute, JINsoon, and more.

12:47 p.m.

These Sweatpants Are As Stylish As They Are Comfy

7 pairs to wear over the long weekend.

12:18 p.m.

The 9 Best Beauty Products to Buy at J.Crew Now

Pick up a sheet mask or some lip balm with your jeans.