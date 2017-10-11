Elegant Clothes for a Minimalist Wardrobe

View Slideshow Photo: COS

Seven shapes — a square, rectangle, triangle, diamond, circle, oval, and octagon — can inspire an excellent minimalist wardrobe, according to the new coffee-table book Creating with Shapes, from cult European brand COS. But what does that actually look like? The book’s author Usha Doshi, Royal College of Art teacher and a frequent COS collaborator, explains how the shapes can create folds, drapes, and pleats in clothing — without having to use excess fabric or complex patterns. It’s written as a guide to incorporating Scandinavian design in your life, including pattern-making tips for people with their own sewing machines and elegantly staged photos of COS clothing.

COS released a limited-edition collection of clothing to accompany the book, featuring 11 fresh looks made with geometric pleating and structured tailoring in navy, oatmeal, and optic-white — neutral tones for simple dressing this winter. Click through to preview the book and the collection.

