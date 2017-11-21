75 Years of Designer Handbags

Chanel’s gold-chained Boy bag, the Hermès Kelly bag (named after Grace Kelly), and Judith Leiber’s crystal minaudières are celebrated in the new book Handbags: A Love Story, which documents fashion’s best known signature designer purses over the past 75 years. Written by designer Monica Botkier, whose Trigger bags are inspired by New York’s Garment District, the book features photographs of 70 bags from labels like Dior, Prada, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Yves St. Laurent. Botkier includes interviews with designers, stylists, and fashion editors who speak about the history of each purse. Click through for a preview.
