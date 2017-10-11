Kate Winslet and Zendaya Partied This Week

Here’s a great party guest list: Chrissy Teigen, Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, Freida Pinto, and Ashley Graham. Just find their photos at the Forevermark party in New York this week: it’s a circle of women you’d want to run into at a party.
In other events: Drew Barrymore toasted Christian Siriano’s new book (a tome of fairy-tale dresses), and Glenn Close celebrated the 25th anniversary of Elton John’s AIDS foundation. Soko and Demi Moore gathered for a glittering Gucci Décor launch party in Los Angeles. Other L.A. celebs gathered at The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen party, where Black-ish star Yara Shahidi posed for some fun photos. Click ahead to see Kate Winslet, Chelsea Clinton, Madeleine Albright, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more of the best photos of the week.
