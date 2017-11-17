Kim K and Kristen Stewart Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

Look, no-one can party-hop like Kim Kardashian West — and build a business empire while doing it. It was a big week for Kim K as she chugged a sardine smoothie on The Late Late Show with James Corden, made a quick $10 million in 24 hours after the launch of three new perfumes, accidentally revealed Baby No. 3 is a girl on Ellen, attended a celebration party for her Violet Grey cover story, and stepped out to go to the Bumble Bizz launch.

Meanwhile celebs like Kate Mara, Naomi Watts, and Kirsten Dunst attended the Guggenheim Museum’s signature fundraising event in New York. On the West Coast, mother-daughter duo Rumer Willis and Demi Moore celebrated with the master of high-end stiletto shoe design, Christian Louboutin, at the launch of his new capsule collection with Sabyasachi. Click ahead to see photos of Kristen Stewart, Juliannne Moore, Mandy Moore, Amy Poehler, Zendaya, and more of the best photos of the week.