3 mins ago

You Too Can Manage Your Money Like a Mogul

Three businesswomen share their wisdom.

27 mins ago

This Is the Face of a Woman Who Has Never Seen Less Than a $100 Bill

She wore gloves.

2:31 p.m.

Tourists Arrested for Wearing Borat Mankinis

Not very nice.

2:26 p.m.

Women Win Slap-Fight Against Attempted Robber

“It was like the mother bear in me coming out.”

2:25 p.m.

Here’s How to Dress Up Like an Artist

See what artists and celebrities wore to the Whitney.

2:00 p.m.

11 Stress Experts on Surviving the Constant Anxiety That Is 2017

Because this is how we live now.

1:25 p.m.

Uniqlo’s Best Collaboration Just Hit the Sale Section

Get some warm winter clothes for $60 or less.

1:21 p.m.

Why Can’t Hari Nef Just Be an Actress?

“The industry sort of cornered me.”

12:51 p.m.

Handsome Actors Bravely Become Slightly Less Handsome for Movie Roles

Truly moving.

12:47 p.m.

The MBA Who Dresses Like an Artist

Kate Machtiger’s fashion influences range from Katharine Hepburn to Pee-wee Herman.

12:17 p.m.

Here’s Pope Francis Blessing a Lamborghini

Holy, holy, holy.

12:17 p.m.

Weinstein Company and Miramax Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

The suit was filed on behalf of hundreds of actresses who auditioned for Weinstein.

11:57 a.m.

Founder of Snapchat and Victoria’s Secret Model Are Expecting

This kid is going to take great selfies.

11:25 a.m.

Outgoing Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive on What’s Next

“I’m taking the first few months of next year to lay reasonably low, writing a book and doing some speaking engagements.”

11:22 a.m.

Coming to Terms With Everything My Daughter Won’t Remember

Most people don’t have any memories from earliest years, but as a mom, it’s hard to accept that all these moments will be lost.

11:13 a.m.

Another Major Media Company Was Just Hit With Sexual-Harassment Allegations

A new report highlights what former employees say is a toxic culture of sexual harassment at the company.

10:45 a.m.

The House Has Reportedly Paid Out $15 Million in Sexual-Harassment Settlements

Representative Jackie Speier revealed this has occurred over the past 10–15 years.

10:18 a.m.

Donald Trump Tweets His Condolences … for the Wrong Mass Shooting

The president sends his thoughts and prayers.

9:31 a.m.

Here’s How Politics Are Affecting Our Already-Awkward Thanksgiving Dinners

Something to be thankful for.

8:50 a.m.

Blake Shelton Unseats the Rock As People’s Sexiest Man Alive

What a year.