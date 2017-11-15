Ashley Graham and artist Raúl de Nieves co-hosted the Whitney Art Party last night, celebrating the museum’s annual benefit that supports American artists through an Independent Study Program and more education initiatives. As far as scene-y New York parties go, this one had an amazing guest list per usual.
Rapper Young Paris performed in a metallic jacket you’ll want to find for yourself, and Victor Cruz and model Hilary Rhoda were there. Co-chairs included actress Zosia Mamet, model Natasha Poly, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Vanity Fair fashion director Michael Carl, and stylist Micaela Erlanger. Click ahead to see great looks from the night.
Comments