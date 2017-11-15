The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

This Is the Face of a Woman Who Has Never Seen Less Than a $100 Bill

She wore gloves.

15 mins ago

Tourists Arrested for Wearing Borat Mankinis

Not very nice.

20 mins ago

Women Win Slap-Fight Against Attempted Robber

“It was like the mother bear in me coming out.”

21 mins ago

Here’s How to Dress Up Like an Artist

See what artists and celebrities wore to the Whitney.

2:00 p.m.

11 Stress Experts on Surviving the Constant Anxiety That Is 2017

Because this is how we live now.

1:25 p.m.

Uniqlo’s Best Collaboration Just Hit the Sale Section

Get some warm winter clothes for $60 or less.

1:21 p.m.

Why Can’t Hari Nef Just Be an Actress?

“The industry sort of cornered me.”

12:51 p.m.

Handsome Actors Bravely Become Slightly Less Handsome for Movie Roles

Truly moving.

12:47 p.m.

The MBA Who Dresses Like an Artist

Kate Machtiger’s fashion influences range from Katharine Hepburn to Pee-wee Herman.

12:17 p.m.

Here’s Pope Francis Blessing a Lamborghini

Holy, holy, holy.

12:17 p.m.

Weinstein Company and Miramax Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

The suit was filed on behalf of hundreds of actresses who auditioned for Weinstein.

11:57 a.m.

Founder of Snapchat and Victoria’s Secret Model Are Expecting

This kid is going to take great selfies.

11:25 a.m.

Outgoing Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive on What’s Next

“I’m taking the first few months of next year to lay reasonably low, writing a book and doing some speaking engagements.”

11:22 a.m.

Coming to Terms With Everything My Daughter Won’t Remember

Most people don’t have any memories from earliest years, but as a mom, it’s hard to accept that all these moments will be lost.

11:13 a.m.

Another Major Media Company Was Just Hit With Sexual-Harassment Allegations

A new report highlights what former employees say is a toxic culture of sexual harassment at the company.

10:45 a.m.

The House Has Reportedly Paid Out $15 Million in Sexual-Harassment Settlements

Representative Jackie Speier revealed this has occurred over the past 10–15 years.

10:18 a.m.

Donald Trump Tweets His Condolences … for the Wrong Mass Shooting

The president sends his thoughts and prayers.

9:31 a.m.

Here’s How Politics Are Affecting Our Already-Awkward Thanksgiving Dinners

Something to be thankful for.

8:50 a.m.

Blake Shelton Unseats the Rock As People’s Sexiest Man Alive

What a year.

7:00 a.m.

The Life and Death of A Radical Sisterhood

Fifty years ago, a group of women convened in New York with one clear goal: Dismantle the patriarchy. Their struggle feels all too contemporary.