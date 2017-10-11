Police Interrogation Shut Down by Suspect’s Farts

Photo: the_renderfish/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Well, that’s one way to beat the system. According to the Kansas City Star, after arresting Sean Sykes Jr. on federal gun and drug charges, detectives in Kansas City, Missouri, shut down their interrogation because of the 24-year-old’s excessive flatulence. Via the Star:

In his report about the interview, the detective wrote that when asked about his address, “Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address.”

“Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview,” the detective wrote.

Charges were not filed at that time.

Sykes’s potent farts weren’t powerful enough to propel him beyond the reach of the law, though. After the initial noxious interview in September, police pulled over Sykes again in November, and found a stolen gun in his possession. Apparently unable to stink his way out of this jam, Sykes made an initial court appearance on Monday, and is currently being held in custody pending a bond hearing.