Fly Away in Prada’s Feathered Heels

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Covered in red satin and ostrich feathers, these look-at-me shoes are not for the timid. They feature a wide satin upper strap festooned with a big decorative button, a four-inch heel, and a crown of feathers. We haven’t been able to stop thinking about them since February, when they strutted down the runway in a show where nearly every look was tipped in plumes.

These shoes beg to be worn somewhere fabulous. They suggest the possibility of escape, of literally kicking up your heels and taking flight. In fact, they are the footwear definition of “peacocking.”

Buy Prada feathered satin sandals $990, Net-a-Porter

