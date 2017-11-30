Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected Saturday, May 26, 2018 for their royal media extravaganza a.k.a wedding, the Sun reports.

The date coincides with the U.K.’s Spring Bank Holiday Weekend as Memorial Day in the U.S.

The pair will marry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle where Prince Harry was christened. The venue is a smaller and more reserved location than Westminster Abbey where Kate and Prince William were married.

A weekend wedding is a notable break from royal tradition, in which weddings are typically held on weekdays. But as they say when you’ve retired from acting and/or have a castle – what’s a weekend?