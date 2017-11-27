Photo: Shannen Natasha of the Wedding Artists Collective

Years after they first met through work, Carly Passuite, 35, and Kimble Knight, 34, ran into each other at the Lower East Side bar Attaboy. One drink led to another, and the pair stayed out until five a.m., dancing and talking. “It was just, wow — magnetic,” says Passuite, who runs PR for clients like Opening Ceremony and Converse. They got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015, and for the wedding, they fell for the vibe at the New York Academy of Medicine: “You smelled the books when you came in, and there were medical papers and renderings of skeletons hanging around,” says Knight, director of U.S. stores for Stella McCartney. Cream and blush dahlias stood in test tubes on a card catalogue, and 200 guests dined on a butternut squash tower and mushroom pierogis while Led Zeppelin spun on vinyl; later, DJ Uncle Mike, of Bungalow 8 fame, and Passuite’s brother’s band played dancing tunes.

The Details

﻿Dress: Vera Wang

Choker: Bride’s own design

Tuxedo: Michael Andrews Bespoke

Bow Tie: Tom Ford

Boots: Saint Laurent

Flowers: City Iris

Planner: Whitney Events

Photographs By: Shannen Natasha of the Wedding Artists Collective

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.