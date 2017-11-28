A Pop-Up Wedding on Governor’s Island

Photo: Khaki Bedford Photography

Early in their relationship, Hallie and Scott Cohnstrenger tripped over to Governors Island one day with a group of friends. Years later, as a couple, they decided to get married there. Rather than rent out the island’s lone venue, they ran with an idea from the woman who had toured them around: a pop-up wedding. “We were like, ‘That’s a thing?’ ” says Hallie, 30, a diversity consultant. On Labor Day, the pair took 17 family members and a chuppah onto the ferry and were married near the Castle Williams fort. “People biked past and shouted, ‘Mazel tov!’ ” says Scott, 27, who works in product at a media company. Back in Manhattan, the wedding party strolled from Battery Park to lunch at Pier A Harbor House. Afterward, Hallie and Scott went to the beer garden downstairs, “where we watched the sunset,” Scott says.

The Details

﻿Dress: BHLDN

Flowers: Trader Joe’s

Rings: Dennis Molé Jewelry

Chuppah: DIY, with fabrics from the Garment District and wood from Home Depot

Officiants: Judge Jo Ann Ferdinand and Rabbi Zach Fredman

Photographs By: Khaki Bedford Photography

