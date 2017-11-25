Richard Branson Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Photo: 2016 Getty Images

Richard Branson has become the latest prominent figure in the industry to be accused of sexual assault. Speaking with The Sun, Antonia Jenae — a backup-singer for British songstress Joss Stone — claims the Virgin CEO assaulted her during a party on his private island in the British Virgin Islands in 2010, during which he “motorboated” her in her cleavage while making engine noises. “His behaviour was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault,” she said. “We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went ‘brrrrrr’ and just walked away. It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, ‘What the hell was that?!’ Everyone was wondering why I wasn’t angry because I’m usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked.”

Although Jenae claims many people witnessed the assault, Branson’s representatives have issued an statement that denies any wrongdoing on his part. “Everyone appeared to enjoy their time,” the statement reads, according to The Telegraph. “Richard has no recollection of this matter. Neither do his family and friends who were with him at the time. There would never have been any intention to offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable. Richard apologises if anyone felt that way.”