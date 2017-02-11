Rick Perry Thinks That Increased Fossil-Fuel Usage Will Prevent Sexual Assault

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rick Perry — former Dancing With the Stars contestant and would-be model for Warby Parker’s conservative line — has been settling into his job as United States secretary of Energy for the past several months. But it wasn’t until a Thursday discussion about energy policy that he finally revealed the depths of his knowledge in the field.

While speaking to Chuck Todd of Meet the Press and Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, Perry brought up a trip to Africa and the lack of electricity in certain villages he visited. According to Hill reporter Timothy Cama, he then expounded on the further benefits of fossil fuel usage.

“But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, where you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts,” Perry said. “So from the standpoint of how you really affect people’s lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it’s going to play a positive role.”

Got it: Just turn on the light to prevent rape. Rick Perry … thank you.