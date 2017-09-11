Rihanna Is Releasing Her First Fenty Beauty Red Lipstick

“Red lipstick all over the paper,” Rihanna once sang. Soon, you can have Fenty red lipstick all over the paper. The singer revealed on Instagram that Fenty Beauty will be releasing their first red lipstick, part of a new liquid-lipstick category called Stunna Lip Paint.
The first red looks like it’s a blue-red, bearing some resemblance to Rihanna’s Riri Woo, from her collaboration with M.A.C Cosmetics, mixed with Solo-cup red, one of her favorite accessories. I’m hoping it’s wine-glass-proof too. Get your lips ready for it November 23.
