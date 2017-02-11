Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA by R

As a singer, mogul, and queen of accessorizing with wineglasses, Rihanna is nothing if not detail-oriented. Case in point: during a recent pasta dinner with hot Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel in Boston, she also remembered to pick up some extra pasta for later. Smart.

As Us Weekly reports, Rihanna and Jameel went out to dinner on Halloween with a couple of friends — she, dressed as Kylo Ren from Star Wars, and he, a penguin. Their “feast,” according to Metro, included calamari, grilled octopus, bruschetta, and all the pasta you could possibly imagine. “Rihanna and Hassan were canoodling all night,” a source told Us Weekly. “She ordered extra pasta to take home because she said she often gets hungry around 2 a.m.”

Clearly, Rihanna’s always prepared for everything.