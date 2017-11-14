Rose McGowan Just Turned Herself in For Drug Possession

Photo: RENA LAVERTY/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Rose McGowan has turned herself in for a felony drug possession charge dating to February 1, 2017, Page Six reports.

According to the Airports Authority Police, McGowan left her “personal belongings” on behind on a Jan. 20 flight to Northern Virginia’s Dulles airport, and they tested positive for narcotics. Today, McGowan accepted the warrant, and was quickly released on $5,000 bond.

Officials said they “attempted to contact” McGowan to get her to return to Virginia for a court date, but also submitted the warrant to a national law enforcement database.

But McGowan, a leading critic of Harvey Weinstein, has suggested the arrest warrant is part of a larger conspiracy.

“Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia,” McGowan tweeted last month when news of the warrant went public. “What a load of HORSES–T.”

Of course, McGowan’s concerns are understandable, especially following the New Yorker’s recent report that Weinstein allegedly hired spies posing as women’s advocates to earn the actress’s trust in order to surveil her.