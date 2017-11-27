Now Is Your Chance to Own Designer High-Heeled Roller Skates

It’s a sad month for fashionistas because it’s French concept store Colette’s last. But to celebrate the concept store’s 20-year reign, Saint Laurent is taking over the first floor with a fabulously maximalist collection (it will takeover the entire building when Colette closes on December 20). The collaboration is mainly comprised of co-signed collector pieces, including customized vintage Polaroid cameras, crystal-encrusted red helmets, a vinyl mixtape created by Travis Scott, fetish toys, and three (3) variations of their high-heeled roller skates. Everything — from the purses to the skateboards — is signed by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello.

If Vespas and fetish toys aren’t what you look for in a designer piece, the collection also features makeup palettes and band tees. Just looking for an affordable piece of history? Try the lighter; it’s $6.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.