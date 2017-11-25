Photo: Portland Press Herald/Press Herald via Getty Images

Sarah Huckabee Sanders may not be doing much home cooking these days, but Thanksgiving afternoon, she proved she’s still capable of banging out a chocolate pecan pie that bears a curious resemble to a stock image. After she shared the photo on Thursday, the internet couldn’t shake the suspicion: Did Sanders just tweet a stock photo of a pecan pie?

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Sanders, who is being simultaneously mocked for comparing her life to an episode of West Wing in a separate tweet, was instantly teased.

l don’t get a chance to work in the garage much these days but i managed to rebuild this engine this week! pic.twitter.com/TKiHmoGO9W — TBG (@ThatBoysGood) November 24, 2017

Baked this cake for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/er56anIFRv — Coop®, Dr. Good #Content, M.D., Ph.D. (@ItMeCoop) November 24, 2017

I don't have much time to fashion canoes out of fallen Kentucky oak, but I managed to put this baby together this morning. pic.twitter.com/l4U2nDSK2G — Biscuit Extra Buttra (@BiggestBiscuit) November 24, 2017

The response that gained the most traction came from White House correspondent April Ryan, who challenged Sanders to show a photo of the pie on her dinner table.

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

It was the tweet that provoked Sanders enough to fire back a tweet with the hashtags #RealPie and #FakeNews. Zing!

A source close to the Sanders and Huckabee families confirmed to Fox that the pie existed, but Ryan, refusing to give up the fight, told Sanders that she would need to see her bake the pie and put it on a table to believe it. Despite the photo’s resemblance to a stock image, it does appear that the pie was real — Sanders prefers to lie about the actual news.