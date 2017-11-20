Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sunday night’s American Music Awards marked a big moment for Selena Gomez: Not only was she returning to the stage for the first time since her kidney transplant, but she was also debuting her new blonde locks. But instead of being celebrated for her triumph (of health and hair), the singer has found herself accused of lip-syncing during her performance of “Wolves.”

People reports that viewers claim the 25-year-old hockey fan lip-synced during the awards show, since her vocals and mouth didn’t always appear to match up. After her performance, Gomez was seen shrugging and unenthusiastically mouthing the words thank you while the audience applauded.

But folks immediately took to Twitter to call her out for allegedly not performing live:

Wait wait wait... okay y’all not trying to bash on anyone’s performance but was that a lip sync slip up or like some really loud back up vocals in Selena Gomez ‘s performance likeeeee.... genuinely asking #AMAs #2017 pic.twitter.com/OGecTI3s0q — Sky Marceli McCorkle (@SheBeSkyHigh) November 20, 2017

selena gomez delivered a good performance but she looked annoyed something went wrong because i dont think the lip sync was supposed to happen — ozzy (@beyourcure) November 20, 2017

me to Selena Gomez during her lip sync pic.twitter.com/OoMPX68d8D — kate (@onedeadirection) November 20, 2017

I love Selena Gomez but she made it so obvious that she lip sync through that whole performance hence why she had her head down & hair covering her face for 99% of the performance. The girl can't sing live so I don't know why she just can't admit it instead of lip syncing #AMAs — Áine 🍸 (@ainemartin13) November 20, 2017

Just to be clear, 70-something year old Diana Ross is singing live; Pink scaled a building singing live upside down; and Selena Gomez sat on the ground and couldn’t even lip sync correctly... Girl? #AMAs — Alyson Baxter (@alysonbaxter) November 20, 2017

I was just about to say how nice it was to see all the performers singing live and not lip synching....until Selena Gomez came on... #AMAs pic.twitter.com/XQlMFue9on — J A (@jswarley29) November 20, 2017

Who knows what really happened, but at least Gomez has this guy to console her.