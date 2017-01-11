Photo: INSTARimages.com/INSTARimages.com

At this particular moment in time, there are so many questions to ponder but only one that deserves the full weight of our consideration: Should Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber get back together? They might already be back together, based on these new paparazzi shots of them snuggling up to each other and biking around Hollywood, but: Do you think it’s a good idea?

As I noted yesterday in the Cut’s celebrity gossip column, Gomez’s family members think Bieber is a bad influence (one unnamed relation called him a “vile human”). But Bieber thinks he has changed, and he goes to church a lot now. Gomez just broke up with the Weeknd, so maybe she should take some time to enjoy being by herself, but then, she also loves drama. (She was photographed yesterday biking around wearing the Weeknd’s jacket.)

So, I don’t know. Selena Gomez Instagram fan account @selgomze posted a photo of Gomez and Bieber today with the caption, “i think they both have found their purpose, they are happy and it’s the right moment to create something healthier for both of them. I just want them to be happy.” Then they posted another photo of Gomez and Bieber with the caption, “SHES HAPPY IM CRYING.” Maybe that is the correct opinion to have? What do you think? Whisper your answer to the wind.