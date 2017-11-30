The Senate Is Officially Investigating Al Franken

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The U.S. Senate Ethics Committee has officially opened an investigation into Senator Al Franken following allegations of sexual misconduct, Reuters reports.

News of the probe comes as a sixth woman has now accused Franken of touching her without consent. The woman, who spoke anonymously to Jezebel, said Franken gave her a “wet, open mouthed kiss” after a radio interview in 2006.

Meanwhile, in the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi has called on Rep. John Conyers Jr to resign following allegations that he mistreated women for more than two decades.

“Zero tolerance means consequences for everyone,” Pelosi tweeted yesterday.

But Franken reiterated on Thursday that he will not resign. He has apologized for his behavior several times and welcomed the Ethics committee investigation.

“I know I’ve got a lot of work to do to regain people’s trust,” Franken told the The Washington Post. “But I remain committed to continuing to work as hard as I can for my constituents.”