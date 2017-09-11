The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Four Women Accuse GOP Senate Candidate of Pursuing Them as Teenagers

Roy Moore, a former Alabama state judge, has denied the allegations.

24 mins ago

The Grief Counselor Helping People Mourn Their Pets

“Because animals are thought to be replaceable, people say, ‘Well, you can solve this problem. Just go get another one.’”

1:41 p.m.

Rihanna Is Releasing Her First Fenty Beauty Red Lipstick

Looks like Solo-cup red.

1:31 p.m.

A Truly Delicious Leather Coat

Marni’s creation is soft and luxurious.

1:05 p.m.

This Model Says the Fashion World Is Full of Abuse

In an open letter to the industry.

1:04 p.m.

According to KimYe, Jazz Shoes Are Cool Now

Sees La La Land once.

1:02 p.m.

You Might Personally Know a Model in Sephora’s New Campaign

They’re from the “real world.”

12:10 p.m.

These Are the Warmest Sex Outfits

For when it’s too cold to be naked.

12:07 p.m.

Women Lost at Sea for 5 Months Are Now Saying Their Rescuers Tried to Kill Them

Their story continues to get stranger and more inconsistent.

12:00 p.m.

Introducing: The New York Magazine x Only NY Collaboration

We made some merch.

11:52 a.m.

Why Hope Hicks Wore a Tuxedo in Japan

How the Trump women used their bodies as decoys in Japan.

11:36 a.m.

A Trend Forecaster on Women’s Fashion Gifts to Buy Before They Sell Out

Get yer Balenciaga sneakers, Champion hoodies, and KARA fanny packs.

10:50 a.m.

Woman Gets Up and Leaves After Date Says He Voted for Trump

“I think we’re two completely different people,” she said.

10:49 a.m.

Cops Thought They Were Chasing a Drunk Driver, But It Was a 7-Year-Old Boy

Surprise!

10:10 a.m.

This Surprisingly Elegant Cashmere V-neck Is on Sale

It feels a little ’90s WB TV show.

9:53 a.m.

How I Got This Baby: Pregnant at 19

At the abortion appointment, she changed her mind.

9:51 a.m.

This Site Will Warn You If a Sexual Assault Occurred at the Hotel You Might Book

The travel website introduced a new warning icon.

9:48 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Their Favorite Desserts

Ina Garten, Kim Kardashian, and more on the joy of eating sweets.

9:40 a.m.

The Powerful Predators on Capitol Hill

Why women aren’t speaking up about sexual harassment in Washington.

8:30 a.m.

Have You Ever Noticed How Much Taylor Swift Loves Hats?

Taylor Alison Swift has never met a chapeau she didn’t like.