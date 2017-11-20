Serena Williams Got Married in Crystal-Covered Nikes

On Thursday, tennis champion Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with an intimate ceremony in New Orleans. Their 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was also present as as an adorable mini bridesmaid.

While it was easy to be distracted by Williams’s enormous tulle Alexander McQueen gown, her custom Versace party dress, and her $3.5 million in jewels, she also turned heads when she changed into a pair of Swarovski crystal–covered Nike Cortez sneakers after the ceremony. (The sportswear brand announced an official partnership with Swarovski earlier this year. One-of-a-kind pairs were also made for golfers Melissa Reid and Michelle Wie during the Solheim Cup.) According to the Daily Mail, Williams also sported a pair of white Nike wedge sneakers to the rehearsal dinner the night before.

Williams’s longtime on-court sponsor, Nike has helped her win 23 Grand Slams. Now, she’s proven she can sweep the dance floor in them, too.