U.S. Woman Wins New York City Marathon for First Time in 40 Years

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

This morning at the New York City Marathon, Shalane Flanagan pushed past rival, and reigning champion, Mary Keitany of Kenya to become the first U.S. woman to win the race since 1977, the AP reports.

On the men’s side, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men’s race in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds.

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Flanagan, who came in second at the 2010 New York Marathon, finished with the 26-mile race with an unofficial time of 2 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds.

Flanagan, a Massachusetts native, had planned to run the Boston Marathon earlier this year, but she was sidelined due to an injury. According to the AP she returned to this race with a plan to “suffer dearly” to keep pace with Keitany who was attempting to win her fourth New York Marathon.

But with three miles to go, Flanagan pulled away from the pack, and as she approached the finish line she appeared to shout, “F*ck yes!” Watch her impressive finish below.